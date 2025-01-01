Coleen Nolan to be grandmother for third time

Coleen Nolan's daughter, Ciara Fensome, is pregnant with her first child.

The mother-to-be took to her Instagram on Saturday to announce that she is expecting a baby with her fiancé, Maxx Innes. The new arrival will be Loose Women star Nolan's third grandchild.

This latest family news comes after Innes popped the question during a holiday in Vietnam last year.

To announce the happy news, Fensome was seen cradling her blossoming bump while she enjoyed a stroll along a beach.

She also posted a fun snap with her beau as they held up an ultrasound scan of their baby.

Alongside the post, she penned: "One of me is cute but two tho? Baby Innes pending."

Nolan's Women co-star Ruth Langsford flocked to the comments and penned: "Wonderful! Congratulations!"

After that post, Fensome shared her relief that she can "finally" start posting her holiday snaps now that she has made her announcement.

Ciara is currently on holiday in Greece with her mum, who has been sharing updates from their trip on Instagram.

Nolan is already a grandmother to two children. In 2016, her eldest son, Shane Jr, welcomed a daughter named Amelia. Her other son, Jake, became a father to a little boy in 2024.