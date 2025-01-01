Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright Olsen welcome 4th baby

Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright Olsen have welcomed a new addition to their family.

The NCIS: Los Angeles star and the Spinning Out actress announced in a joint Instagram post on Sunday that they had welcomed their fourth baby, a girl named Ocean Rain, on 17 June.

"She's here! Ocean Rain Olsen," Sarah wrote in the caption. "Born 6/17 12:37am - 11 pounds 4 ounces.

"Grateful beyond words for our amazing team that helped us get her here safely during an incredibly complex birth. Cannot wait to share all the details of this day."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to three kids: daughters Winter Story, four, and Esmé Olivia, eight, and son Wyatt Oliver, 11.

The couple's pregnancy news came just a few weeks after they lost their home in the fires that ravaged Los Angeles. In January, Sarah shared an update on her Instagram, revealing that while her family was safe, their home had burned down.

On 15 January, Sarah showed images of their home after it was destroyed in another Instagram post. She wrote a message sharing that their family is safe.

"It's impossible to put into words these last few days. We are together and safe and surrounded by love," she wrote at the time.