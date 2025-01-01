Rebel Wilson wants her Pitch Perfect character to get married in new movie

Rebel Wilson is hoping her Pitch Perfect character Fat Amy will get married in the next movie.

The actress played Amy in the original film and two sequels and she's hoping a fourth movie will begin filming next year and she's revealed her big hope for the project is for her character to find love and walk down the aisle.

When asked about what's next for Fat Amy, Rebel told Variety: "I think there should be a wedding."

Rebel also suggested that one of the castmembers could move into the director's chair for the fourth film. She explained: "There’s a lot of us who are directors now.

"There are many candidates – Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Kay Cannon, who is the original writer and Elizabeth Banks, so we’ll see. I’m about to direct another movie, so that keeps me busy until early next year. Hopefully, it’ll [Pitch Perfect 4] go into production next year.”

Rebel opened up about her hopes for the new film while she was promoting her latest project Bride Hard, which reteamed her with her Pitch Perfect co-star Anna Camp - and Rebel admitted their real life friendship helped them onscreen.

She said: "We play a slightly different dynamic in this movie. In Pitch Perfect, she’s very uptight, and I’m more the –what we call in comedy– the wavy line.

"In this one [Bride Hard], because I’m an operative, I’m more the straight line, and she’s the wavy line, playing kind of a ditzy bride. It’s good to switch of our dynamics.

"You can tell in the movie that we’re such good friends. There’s just good camaraderie. We shot this during the writer’s strike, so some of the scenes weren’t quite written. But because we were besties, we could play that and improvise that quite well."

Rebel previously admitted she went into "beast mode" in preparation for Bride Hard by embarking on an intense fitness plan.

She told People: "I often put my body on the line for physical comedy." The actress pushed herself to her physical limits in preparation for the new movie.

However, Rebel actually enjoyed the challenge of getting herself in tip-top shape for Bride Hard.

She said: "I was pretty strong during this movie. I trained for a full five weeks and did conditioning for it, and then I had to be really kind of in beast mode, but I really enjoyed it, getting paid to almost be fit, which is really good."

Rebel uses curling irons like nunchucks in the new movie, and she admitted taking inspiration from movie icon Jackie Chan.

She told the publication: "When I lived in South Africa, basically to pass the time I would watch Jackie Chan videos and his comic timing, and I just loved all the movies. Even if they weren't subtitled and I couldn't even understand the dialogue, I just loved all his comedy-action scenes.

"They were so good. So I guess that's why I originally picked up nunchucks, to try to be a bit like Jackie Chan."