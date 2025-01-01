J.K. Rowling hits back at Stephen Fry after he calls her 'lost cause'

J.K. Rowling has hit back at Stephen Fry after he spoke out about her "inflammatory" views on transgender rights.

The actor, who had previously described Rowling as "a friend of mine", criticised the Harry Potter author for her outspoken views on transgender rights on The Show People podcast last week.

The 67-year-old, who narrated the audiobooks for all seven Harry Potter novels, said that he feared she had been "radicalised" by trans-exclusionary radical feminists (TERFs) and expressed concern that she "seems to be a lost cause for us".

Jolyon Maugham, the founder of the Good Law Project, shared Fry's quotes on X over the weekend and praised The Hobbit star for being brave enough to speak out about his "once friend" in public.

Rowling subsequently reposted Maugham's messages and made her feelings about Fry clear.

"It is a great mistake to assume that everyone who claims to have been a friend of mine was ever considered a friend by me," she declared.

During the podcast last week, the former QI host became one of the latest Harry Potter associates to distance themselves from the controversial writer, following the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

"She started to make these peculiar statements and had very strong, difficult views. She seemed to kick a hornet's nest of transphobia that has been entirely destructive," he said.

"I disagree profoundly with her on this subject. She says things that are inflammatory, contemptuous and mocking. They add to a terribly distressing time for trans people."