Samantha Barks welcomes second child

Samantha Barks has given birth to her second child.

The Les Misérables actress and her husband, Alex Michael Stoll, announced the arrival of their daughter Felicity by sharing a black-and-white photo of Samantha pressing her lips against the newborn's forehead as they rest in a hospital bed.

They simply captioned their joint Instagram post, "Hello Felicity," with a love heart emoji.

The couple received congratulatory messages in the comments from the likes of actor Ben Barnes, who wrote, "Hiiiiiiiiii Felicity!!" and singer Pixie Lott, who posted, "Oh my massive congratulations so beautiful!!!"

Samantha, 34, met fellow stage actor Alex when they starred alongside each other in the Broadway musical adaptation of Pretty Woman in 2018. They got married in Italy in June 2022 and welcomed their first child, a son named Rafael, in October 2023.

While the star officially announced her first pregnancy - as she had to take time off from Frozen on the West End - she kept her second pregnancy more low-profile on social media.

Samantha is best known for playing Éponine in Les Misérables on the West End stage and in the 2012 movie version. She also played Elsa in the Frozen stage musical from September 2021 until it closed in September 2024.

One of the performances was filmed and released on Disney+ on 20 June.