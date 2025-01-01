Aimee Lou Wood receives 'vile' death threats over anti-war post

Aimee Lou Wood has revealed that she received "vile" death threats over her recent anti-war post.

In the wake of the U.S. bombing Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday, The White Lotus actress took to Instagram to share a clip of British politician Tony Benn's anti-war speech from 1998.

In the speech, Benn discussed how civilians are most affected by war.

Wood later returned to Instagram to reveal that, since reposting the clip, she had received death threats online.

"Love getting vile threats of violence and death just for saying I'm against war and innocent people dying... The world is crazy," the 31-year-old wrote over the top of a selfie.

On Sunday, the U.S. military bombed three nuclear facilities in Iran amid the ongoing Iran-Israel war. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the strikes via his social media platform Truth Social, describing it as a "very successful attack".

Wood is not the only celebrity to publicly address the attack, as actor Mark Ruffalo also took to Instagram on Sunday to speak out against Trump.

"Trump just bombed Iran without Congressional approval, illegally pushing us into a dangerous new war," he wrote. "The American people don't want it. And we can stop him if Congress acts quickly."

The Marvel star continued, "The Iran war powers resolutions in the House and Senate will come up for a vote to direct Trump to stop carrying out his unauthorized war."