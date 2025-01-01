Brad Pitt opens up about attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings

Brad Pitt has opened up about attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

The film star has discussed his positive experience of attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, which he started going to after splitting from Angelina Jolie in 2016, after being together for 12 years.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the two actors revealed that they got to know each other while attending an AA meeting.

Describing the meetings as an "amazing thing", Pitt said, "I just thought it was just incredible men sharing their experiences, their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches, and a lot of humour with it. I thought it was a really special experience."

Elsewhere in the interview, Shepard - who has spoken openly about his past struggles with addiction - asked Pitt if he had been nervous to talk to him after meeting him at the AA meeting, acknowledging the "heightened honesty and vulnerability" of the situation.

However, Pitt replied that he was "quite at ease".

The Fight Club star admitted that, although he was shy during his first meeting, he decided to open up about how he was feeling.

"I was pretty much on my knees, and I was really open," he shared. "I was trying anything and everyone. Anything anyone threw at me."

The actor continued, "It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting. I needed to wake the f**k up in some areas. And it just meant a lot to me."

Pitt told Shepard that, after attending the meetings a few times, he started to "look forward" to them.

The F1 actor first opened up about attending AA meetings in 2019, revealing that he attended his first session in 2016, shortly after Jolie filed for divorce.

The former couple married in 2014 after nine years together. They have six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.