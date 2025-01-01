Amber Heard lands huge new stage role

Amber Heard has been announced as a star in an upcoming new play.

The 39-year-old actress has endured difficulties in her career after she was taken to court for defamation by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman star was subjected to extreme abuse before, during and after the trial in 2022 and she has not worked on TV or film projects since.

But now the star has been cast alongside a string of other stars in a new play written by acclaimed playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

Variety announced on Monday, "Amber Heard, Brandon Flynn and Lío Mehiel have joined the ensemble cast of the world premiere production of Jeremy O. Harris' Spirit of the People."

The announcement continued, "Directed by Katina Medina Mora, Spirit of the People is being presented as part of the 2025 Williamstown Theatre Festival."

Variety added, "The trio of actors join previously announced cast members such as Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer, Amandla Jahava, Emma Ramos, Julian Sanchez, Zachary Booth and Tonatiuh."

TV fans will recognise Flynn from the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, while Mehiel featured in the award-winning film Mutt, which was released in 2023.

Harris, who is also an actor and plays the character Grégory Elliot Duprée in Emily In Paris, is the genius mastermind behind smash West End plays Slave Play and Daddy.

The 2025 Williamstown Theatre Festival will take place from July 17 through August 3.