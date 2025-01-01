Cate Blanchett hits out at Donald Trump for tariffs chaos

Cate Blanchett has taken aim at Donald Trump after he threatened to impose tariffs on the film industry.

The American President sparked alarm and confusion earlier this year when he declared that all movies made outside of the USA would have 100 per cent tariffs imposed upon them.

Now Oscar-winning star Blanchett has lashed out at the US leader, explaining that she has frequently worked on US-funded projects that were not filmed in the US.

She said, per the Daily Mail, "The number of times I've worked on American terra firma, I could probably count on one hand. Invariably, you will shoot out of country."

Referencing her iconic role as Queen Elizabeth I in the 1998 film Elizabeth, she said, "Queen Elizabeth was played by an Australian, directed by a man from Bollywood (Shekhar Kapur), filmed in the UK.

"That's the reality of how films are made... I've thought as much about the Chinese and Indian film industries as I have about Hollywood.

"The Australian industry, where I come from, is small by scale, but culturally it was incredibly rich when I was growing up."

After President Trump inexplicably declared his intention to implement tariffs on the film industry, a Whitehouse spokesperson confirmed a plan was being formulated for how this could become a reality.

Kush Desai said, "Although no final decisions on foreign film tariffs have been made, the Administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump's directive to safeguard our country's national and economic security while Making Hollywood Great Again."