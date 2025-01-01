Nelly opens up about becoming a father again at 50

Nelly has opened up about his experience of fatherhood at 50.

The American rapper has been married to 44-year-old singer Ashanti since 2023 and they welcomed their first child together in July last year.

Nelly already has four adult children sharing daughter Chanelle Haynes, 31, and son Cornell Iral 'Tre' Haynes III, 26, with ex-girlfriend Chanetta Valentine.

He also adopted Shawn 'Lil Shawn' Thomas Jr. and Sydney Thomas - the children of his sister, Jackie - in 2005.

With the arrival of son Kareem Kenkaide a year ago, Nelly laid down one simple rule to help him ease into fatherhood again.

Speaking on Today, he said, "Listen, I told her before we had this baby, I said, 'Now listen, I'm here. But chasing toddlers at 50..."

He continued, "I said, 'As many as you want, but as many nannies as we can afford.' I pay for a professional chaser."

The musicians are welcoming fans into their family life with a new reality series called Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, which will air via Peacock from this Thursday, 26 June.

In a trailer for the show, Ashanti is shown saying, "KK is my first child, so I'm a little more frantic" - while Nelly adds, "My parenting style is just don't burn down the house."

Discussing the show on Today, Ashanti added, "We are really in real life managing our lives together, our child, our careers, traveling, getting those moments, the cameras, it's a lot."