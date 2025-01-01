Holt McCallany teases Mindhunter revival

Holt McCallany has teased the very real possibility of Mindhunter being revived.

The crime drama was a smash hit for Netflix but was abruptly cancelled after the second season was released in 2019.

But now the show stands to make a return as McCallany, who played FBI special agent Bill Tench, has explained that series creator David Fincher is considering finishing the story through a series of movies.

He told CBR, "I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago, and he said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it's just a chance.

"I know there are writers that are working, but you know, David has to be happy with scripts."

He continued, "And I felt very fortunate and privileged to have gotten to do that show at all. I would love it if it were to return."

Seemingly not wanting to raise hopes too high, he went on, "I think, like I said, you know, he gave me a little bit of hope when I had that meeting with him, but the sun, the moon, and the stars would all have to align."

But he added, "The good news is that we're at Netflix with The Waterfront, and those movies would also be for Netflix" but added there was a "big question mark" over the possibility.

Loosely based on true events, Mindhunter followed FBI agents Tench and Holden Ford along with psychology professor Wendy Carr as they tred to map the psychological behaviours of serial killers.

McCallany was joined by Jonathan Groff and Anna Torv in the cast - while the show was critically acclaimed and adored by fans.