Dermot Mulroney files for divorce from wife of 15 years

Dermot Mulroney has filed for divorce from his wife, Prima Apollinaare.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, the actor has signed a petition to dissolve his 15-year marriage.

Mulroney cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as TBD.

The Chicago Fire actor also requested that the attorneys' fees be split between them, and that they share joint physical and legal custody of their two daughters, Mabel Ray, 17, and Sally June, 15.

The couple are also proud pet parents to three dogs: Lucy Loo, Luna and Posie.

Additionally, Mulroney requested the termination of the court's ability to award Apollinaare spousal support, but requested spousal support for himself.

While the pair has not fully established "the nature and extent" of assets, Mulroney stated that "all community earnings and accumulation during marriage through the date of separation" will be considered community property.

Mulroney met Apollinaare a year after his divorce from actress Catherine Keener.

The My Best Friend's Wedding star and Apollinaare, a singer-songwriter, started dating in 2008, and welcomed their first daughter that same year.

Shortly after, they had their second daughter, before officially tying the knot in December 2010.

Apollinaare, who changed her name from Tharita Cutulle for unknown reasons in 2015, is originally from Italy.