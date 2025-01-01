Martin Kove accused of biting co-star at fan convention

Martin Kove was asked to leave a fan convention over the weekend after allegedly biting co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim.

The Cobra Kai TV star is accused of sinking his teeth into Hannah-Kim during a VIP meet-and-greet, according to a report from the local police department obtained by Variety.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday at Summer Con in Puyallup, Washington, where Kove and Hannah-Kim - both of whom appear in the Netflix series - were participating in programming and fan activities.

According to the report, Hannah-Kim told an officer working the VIP section that, after tapping Kove on the shoulder to say hello, he suddenly grabbed her arm and bit her "so hard he nearly drew blood".

The report states that when she cried out in pain, the Karate Kid actor allegedly started kissing her arm where he had bitten her.

According to the report, Kove claimed he was trying to be "funny", adding that they "play fight all the time on the set of Cobra Kai".

Hannah-Kim reportedly told the officer that she would not file charges, but "wished to have a report filed in case this continues".

Kove was instructed to leave the venue.

Kove played John Kreese, the main antagonist in the 1984 film The Karate Kid.

He later reprised his role in the two film sequels and the television series Cobra Kai, which aired for six seasons.

Hannah-Kim played Kim Da-Eun, the formidable South Korean sensei, who joined the cast in seasons five and six.