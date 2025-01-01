Barbra Streisand would need 'a lot of money' to reprise Meet the Fockers role

Barbra Streisand has claimed she didn't receive equal pay for her work on the 2004 comedy, Meet the Fockers.

In the sequel to 2000's Meet the Parents, Ben Stiller reprised his role as Greg Focker, while Barbra and fellow Hollywood legend, Dustin Hoffman, portrayed his parents, Roz and Bernie Focker.

During a conversation with Marc Malkin for his Just for Variety podcast on Monday, Barbra was asked what she thought of the news that Ben, Teri Polo, and Robert De Niro are set to make another instalment of the popular film series, with Ariana Grande added to the cast.

Seeming surprised, she responded, "You're kidding."

Host Marc then queried Barbra as to whether she would be interested in playing sex therapist Roz again.

"Oh my God. They'd have to pay me a lot of money because I didn't get paid what the other people got paid, and so, I'm p**sed off," the superstar replied. "I was in the time when women were getting paid less than the men."

Following the success of the feature, Barbra recalled how Universal Studios executive Ron Meyer sent her a bonus cheque to make up for the imbalance.

"It was very sweet," she added.

Barbra went on to note that she gets a "lot of offers" to act in and direct movies.

However, she is happy to have her free time too.

"I'm very lazy. I don't like to have to work," the 83-year-old smiled. "I like to be free. I don't like to have commitments."

Barbra is currently promoting her new duets album, The Secret of Life Partners, Volume Two.

The project is set to drop on Friday.