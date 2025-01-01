Rachel Zegler refuses to subscribe to 'victim mindset' over online backlash

Rachel Zegler has insisted that she refuses to subscribe to a "victim mindset" when reacting to online criticism.

The actress-singer, who has Colombian and Polish heritage, faced backlash from social media trolls after she was cast in the titular role in Disney's recent reimagining of Snow White.

Rachel courted further controversy by seemingly criticising the animated original and voicing her support for Palestine while promoting the live-action remake on social media, with Jonah Platt, the son of the film's producer Marc Platt, later blaming her for its poor box office performance.

During an interview for i-D magazine published on Monday, the 24-year-old insisted she always opts for a positive outlook amid difficult times.

"I think a victim mindset is a choice, and I don't choose it," she argued. "I also don't choose nastiness in the face of it. I don't choose negativity in the face of it. I choose positivity and light and happiness. And I do believe at times, happiness is absolutely a choice, and every day I wake up and I think I'm very lucky to live the life I live."

But at the height of the controversy, Rachel returned home to New Jersey and sought treatment for anxiety.

"My f**king psychiatrist has seen me through all of it," the West Side Story star shared, noting that medication was a "game-changer" for her. "I just wasn't functioning. And I wanted to function in a way that made me feel confident in the way I was moving through the world."

Rachel is currently starring as Eva Perón in the West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita.