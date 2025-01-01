Rupert Friend accidentally missed baby's birth while filming Jurassic World: Rebirth

Rupert Friend has revealed he accidentally missed the birth of his baby daughter.

During an appearance on the Today show on Monday, the English actor shared that he had recently welcomed a little girl with his wife, athlete-actress Aimee Mullins.

However, Rupert confessed he didn't actually witness the birth because he had just returned to London to film the dinosaur movie Jurassic World: Rebirth after a trip to New York to see Aimee.

"I'm hoisted up on a wire, a hundred feet in the air, doing a stunt, and the crew start saying, 'Get him down, get him down,'" he recalled, before describing how the crew handed him a phone. "I'm like, 'Honey, I'm a little busy.'"

Rupert went on to recount how Aimee told him her waters had broken and she was in labour.

"Then it was a mad dash to get on the last seat on the last plane out of England to get all the way back to the (United) States to be there for the birth, which I very sadly missed," the 43-year-old continued.

Rupert was able to watch his daughter's birth via video call at the airport.

Yet, there was a moment when he hesitated over getting on the plane.

"(I) nearly missed the flight and there was that fateful thing where it was like, 'Do I stay on FaceTime 'cause I need to see this? Or do I get the plane because I need to get there?'" he remembered. "And then, that wonderful - I'll never forget it - sound came through the airport and they said, 'Ding-dong, your flight is delayed for 20 minutes,' and that's when they said, 'You have a baby girl.' It was amazing."

While Rupert didn't share his daughter's name, he joked that she's "always gonna be a dino baby".

Jurassic World: Rebirth, also starring Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, hits theatres on 2 July.