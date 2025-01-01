Mahershala Ali admits he 'doesn't know where Marvel is at' with Blade movie

Mahershala Ali has admitted that he "doesn't know where Marvel is at right now" regarding his much-delayed Blade movie.

Almost six years ago, the Oscar-winning actor appeared at San Diego Comic-Con to announce that he would star as the titular vampire hunter in a reboot of Blade.

However, the project has been subjected to several delays, the loss of directors and cast members, and it was removed from Marvel's release calendar altogether last year.

When asked for an update at the New York premiere of his new movie, Jurassic World Rebirth, on Monday, Ali told The Hollywood Reporter that he's still waiting to see what will happen with the project.

"I'm just taking it a day at a time. I'm doing the best work I can," he added. "I would love for Blade to happen. We'll see, I don't know where Marvel is at right now. I'm just looking for the next great part, I really am."

The Green Book actor added that he recently scratched his "stunts itch" by doing "some sword work" on the upcoming film Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.

In a separate red-carpet interview with Variety, Ali simply stated, "Call Marvel. I'm ready. Let them know I'm ready."

The Moonlight star was set to take over from Wesley Snipes, who played Blade in the original film trilogy between 1998 and 2004 and recently reprised the role in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

The reboot was originally slated for a 2023 release, but it has been stuck in development hell. Directors Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange were both attached to direct the film at different stages, but they have both left the project.

Blade was removed from Marvel's release calendar entirely in October, but the studio's boss, Kevin Feige, insisted at D23 the following month that they were "still committed" to the reboot.