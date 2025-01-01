Tom Cruise enjoys 'great night at the movies' at F1 premiere

Tom Cruise supported his former co-star Brad Pitt at the London premiere of his new racing movie F1 on Monday night.

The Mission: Impossible actor, who is a huge supporter of the cinematic experience, made a surprise appearance in London's Leicester Square to support Pitt's new movie.

Cruise and Pitt, who starred in the 1994 horror Interview With the Vampire, greeted each other with a big hug and handshake before posing for photographers in front of the F1 backdrop and one of the film's racing cars.

The moment reportedly marked the first time they've been photographed together publicly in 24 years.

Cruise took to social media after the event to post a snap of himself and Pitt on the red carpet and a bigger group shot featuring F1 director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

"Great night at the movies with my friends!!" the 62-year-old wrote. "You guys crushed it!!"

Cruise, who worked with Kosinski and Bruckheimer on the 2022 action blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, repeatedly heaped praise on F1 during the press tour for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning last month.

Kosinski recently revealed to GQ magazine that he originally planned to reunite the two Hollywood stars on the big screen for his version of the racing movie Ford v Ferrari, but the studio wouldn't sign off on his budget. The story was eventually made by James Mangold with Christian Bale and Matt Damon in the lead roles.

Pitt recently told E! News that he would be interested in acting opposite Cruise again as long as it didn't involve death-defying stunts.

"Well, I'm not gonna hang my a*s off airplanes and s**t like that," the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor quipped. "So when he does something again that's on the ground, (then yes)."

F1 will be released in cinemas from 25 June.