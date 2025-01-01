Brooklyn Beckham calls Nicola Peltz marriage 'best decision ever' amid alleged family feud

Brooklyn Beckham has described his proposal to Nicola Peltz as the "best decision ever" amid their alleged feud with his family.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to mark five years since he asked the Bates Motel actress to be his wife.

"It's been 5 years since I asked this beautiful woman to marry me xx best decision ever x I love you so much," Brooklyn captioned a mirror selfie showing him kissing Nicola's neck.

Brooklyn and Nicola fell for each other at a Halloween party in October 2019 and publicly announced their engagement in July the following year. They tied the knot in Florida in April 2022.

His post comes amid ongoing speculation of tension between the couple and his famous family.

Rumours began circulating when fans noticed that Brooklyn had skipped his father's recent 50th birthday celebrations in May.

Victoria and David hosted several events to mark the special occasion, including a party in the Cotswolds and a black-tie dinner in London. However, Brooklyn and Nicola, 30, appeared to be absent from both events.

The football superstar declared his love for Brooklyn and his younger children Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, to celebrate Father's Day on Instagram earlier this month.

"My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy (sorry boys) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what..." he wrote in the caption. "I love you kiddies more than you could imagine..."

The 50-year-old also posted a photo of himself and Brooklyn drinking wine with the words, "Love you," and tagged his eldest son.

The Beckhams have yet to address the feud rumours.