Brad Pitt says The Adventures of Cliff Booth will be ‘an episode’ instead of sequel to OUATIH

Brad Pitt has revealed The Adventures of Cliff Booth is “an episode” instead of a sequel to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The F1 star, 61, is set to return as the titular stuntman from Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in the David Fincher-directed picture, and Pitt has now shared The Adventures of Cliff Booth is not so much of a direct sequel to the 2019 flick as it is an extension of the character's story.

Speaking with Deadline, he said: “This is something Quentin Tarantino wrote. It’s an episode, not really a sequel, of the character from Once Upon A Time.

“[Tarantino] didn’t want to direct it at this point, so our friend David Fincher stepped in to direct it.”

Pitt added The Adventures of Cliff Booth was set to enter principal photography next month.

He teased: “So, we’re doing it with Netflix, we’re going to start in July … should be really fun.”

Recently, it was revealed Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki and Scott Caan were attached to The Adventures of Cliff Booth, though it is unclear who they will be playing.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth is said to feature two key female roles, “one who runs a bar and mud wrestling establishment and one a trophy wife”, but it has not been confirmed whether Debicki will play one of these characters or an entirely new part.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth will be a reunion for Pitt and Caan, who previously worked together on the Ocean’s series.

It has also not been confirmed whether Leonardo DiCaprio would be returning as Rick Dalton for The Adventures of Cliff Booth.

In Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, fading actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his loyal stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) struggle to stay relevant in a rapidly changing movie industry.

As their fortunes shift, they cross paths with rising star Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and the looming threat of the Manson Family.

Tarantino is believed to retain the rights to the characters from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, while Sony - which financed and distributed the picture - holds the rights to the movie itself.

As a result, The Adventures of Cliff Booth is not considered a sequel or prequel, despite featuring Pitt's character.

Considering Fincher is directing instead of Tarantino, The Adventures of Cliff Booth will not count as the Pulp Fiction filmmaker’s 10th and final project.

The director was due to work with Pitt - who had also appeared in Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds in 2009 - on The Movie Critic, though the filmmaker dropped the project in April 2024.

According to Deadline, Tarantino had “simply changed his mind” after delaying production to rewrite the script.

Now, he's expected to go back to the drawing board in a bid to find a firm idea for what will be his final film.