Michael Cera turned down Fantastic Beasts role as he feared he would get 'too famous'

Michael Cera has revealed that he turned down a role in Fantastic Beasts because he was afraid of becoming "too famous".

The Canadian actor has revealed that he was considered for a role in the Fantastic Beasts film series, which is a prequel spin-off of the Harry Potter novels and films.

However, in a new interview with Louis Theroux on his self-titled podcast, Cera said that he had turned down the role due to concerns about becoming "too famous".

"I don't even know if I was offered, I think I just declined to engage with it because I think it would be like probably six years commitment or something," the Superbad star explained. "But also, I did sort of make a conscientious choice to limit my exposure a little bit, or just try and be a little more in control of it."

He continued, "And I felt like doing, especially little kids' movies, I had a big fear of doing things that I would get too famous."

Cera didn't reveal if he was offered a specific part in the films, which starred Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, and Johnny Depp - the latter of whom was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the third film.

Cera then explained that his thoughts on fame have "changed a little" as his career has evolved, and that he would now be more willing to be involved in a franchise.

"I think I've outgrown that particular feeling, but I think that's what that was at that time," he told Theroux. "But if a franchise came along now and seemed interesting, I don't think on the grounds of it being a franchise I would storm out of the office or anything."

When asked if he would consider joining the Marvel universe one day, Cera joked, "A superhero who is a big fan of dairy, I could play."