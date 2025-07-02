Scarlett Johansson shares rare comment about daughter

Scarlett Johansson has made a rare comment about her approach to parenting.

The 40-year-old Hollywood star is mother to 10-year-old daughter Rose, who she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, 43, and three-year-old son Cosmo, who she shares with current husband Colin Jost, 42.

Next month, Johansson will appear on the big screen in new dino-disaster movie Jurassic World Rebirth, which is rated PG-13.

Asked if she would allow her daughter to watch the blockbuster, the star told E! News, "I've been talking to some other Jurassic fans and they say this is the scariest one, but I would let my daughter see it."

She added, "It's still appropriate for family. You just gotta watch it through the crack in your fingers."

Johansson, who has been appearing on screens since she was 10, has previously explained why she tries to keep her children out of the spotlight.

She told InStyle in March, "The thing about being a public figure is that the idea of being recognisable and celebrated feels fun, but then you can never stuff it back in the bottle.

"The reality of it is, there's a massive loss to that, you know? So I think preserving that for as long as possible until it's someone's choice, that's the choice I make as far as my kids go."

Jurassic World Rebirth is released on Wednesday 2 July 2025.