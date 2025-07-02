Ed Skrein admits true feelings about tough guy image

Ed Skrein has confessed he is completely different from his guy image.

The 42-year-old star has appeared in major blockbusters like Deadpool and the Rebel Moon series playing vicious villains.

Now starring in Jurassic World Rebirth, the British star has admitted that he is nothing like the characters he plays on the big screen.

Discussing the dinosaur disaster movie, the chiseled actor told E! News, "I couldn't live in this world. I have the face of someone who's very brave or alpha, but I would be terrified.

"I would be in the fetal position shivering like a little child. I just wouldn't get out of there alive. I'm glad the dinosaurs were VFX."

The actor gave further insight into his gentle real-world nature as he shared his delight at being able to film scenes for the new blockbuster in Asia.

Skrein said, "My first day that we shot was in Thailand. We shot in this little fishing village with 400 extras.

"I had all these kids and I was lifting the kids upside down, messing around with them, giving them loads of sweets candy, getting them sugar high and hyping them up."

The happy memories also helped him when it came to filming scenes in a studio in North London.

He reflected, "We were inside a hangar. I was driving from my house every day in East London. It kind of wasn't the movie magic that people think that making movies is.

"The time in Thailand was amazing. It was a very informative first week that I could then carry on and bring to the stale environment of the studio."

Jurassic World Rebirth is released on Wednesday 2 July 2025.