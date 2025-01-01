Sarah Michelle Gellar teases returning Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast members

Sarah Michelle Gellar has offered an insight into some of the returning Buffy the Vampire Slayer characters in her new show.

The 48-year-old screen icon is most famous for playing heroic monster killer Buffy Summers in the original TV series which aired from 1997 until 2003.

The series has been revived by Disney/Hulu, with a new season currently being filmed, and Gellar reprising her role, as well as serving as an executive producer on the project.

Teasing the upcoming revival, she told Vanity Fair, "It will be lighter than the last few seasons of the original.

"We will try to find a balance between new and old characters. My dream is to bring back everyone who has died, but space will have to be made for new stories as well."

The original series included a number of characters that met unfortunate ends including Charisma Carpenter's Cordelia Chase, Emma Caulfield's Anya Jenkins and Amber Benson's Tara Maclay.

The pilot episode of the new season is directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao - who Gellar has credited with tempting her back to the franchise.

She said, "For so many years, I said no to a possible return of the series. I didn't want to reintroduce something we had already seen. I waited for the right time to come.

"Then Chloé, a big Buffy fan, proposed the project to me, and I accepted. The gestation was long. It's been three years, and we're still working on it."

An air date for the new show has not yet been revealed.