Lana Del Rey bursts into tears during tour

Lana Del Rey was overcome with emotions and burst into tears during her latest concert.

The 40-year-old American singer is on the UK and Ireland leg of her epic current tour - which has been running since 2023.

Taking to the stage in Wales on Monday night, the Summertime Sadness singer became overcome with emotion as she struggled to get through her set.

Performing the song Stars Fell On Alabama, Lana was joined by husband Jeremy Dufrene, 50, who kissed her prompting unexpected tears.

She told fans, per The Sun, "It's good, it's just a long way to come.... Oh my goodness. They're good tears.

"It's just actually funny to think about it in front of so many people. Thank you so much. I love you Cardiff."

She explained, "This is the first big show I've done while I've been married. I really love singing this song."

Lana, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, is playing a handful of dates in the UK and Ireland over the next couple of weeks.

After performing with London Grammar as her opening act on Monday, she will next take to the stage in Glasgow on Thursday, Liverpool on Saturday and Dublin next Monday - with Banks supporting her during these shows.

She will then perform at London's Wembley Stadium on Thursday 3 July and Friday 4 July where rising pop sensation Addison Rae will support her.