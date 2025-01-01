Justin Baldoni drops plans for amended claims against Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni is not proceeding with refiling claims in his countersuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds amid their It Ends with Us legal feud.

Two weeks after Judge Lewis J Liman granted motions to dismiss the $400 million (£294 million) countersuit Baldoni originally filed against Lively and husband Reynolds, the actor-director's lawyer Bryan Freedman announced they were not submitting any amendments.

The judge had noted that Baldoni could still amend his claims for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract.

"The Court's decision on the motion to dismiss has no effect whatsoever on the truth that there was no harassment nor any smear campaign, and it does not in any way affect our vigorous defence against Ms Lively's claims," Freedman says in a statement shared with People magazine.

"Instead of revising the existing claims, our clients will be pursuing additional legal options that are available to us."

The dismissal of Baldoni's countersuit against his It Ends with Us costar, as well as his $250 million (£184 million) libel lawsuit against The New York Times, prompted Freedman to call the judge's decision "not fair" and "not right" during an interview on TMZ Live the following day.

The attorney told TMZ that Baldoni was "a person who wants to be vindicated, and that's all that he cares about. He knows who he is. He knows what he's done. He knows what he hasn't done."