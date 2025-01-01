Jeff Bezos moves wedding after Venice protests

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have decided to move their wedding to a more isolated part of Venice.

Protesters in the Italian city have declared victory after the Amazon founder's about-turn was revealed.

It follows weeks of demonstrations and public anger over the billionaire's plans to turn a popular central area of the city into a private event for his wedding to journalist Sanchez.

The Reuters news agency reported that the decision was made due to fears of further demonstrations.

Between 200 and 250 VIP guests from show business, politics and finance will now head to a hall of the Arsenale, a vast 14th-century complex in the eastern Castello district.

The wedding is expected to take place between Thursday and Saturday this week.

The new location is surrounded by water, and impossible to get to once the connecting bridges are raised.

The original venue was Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a medieval former religious school located in the Cannaregio district.

"The news that Bezos has run away from the Misericordia is a great victory for us," Tommaso Cacciari, a leader of the No Space for Bezos campaign that is leading the anti-wedding front, told the ABC.

The group has vowed to make the event a "nightmare" for attendees, planning more protests on Saturday along Venice's canals, bridges and narrow streets.

Bezos got engaged to Sanchez in 2023, four years after the breakdown of his 25-year marriage to Mackenzie Scott.