Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton reject Everybody Loves Raymond reboot

Ray Romano and Patricia Heaton are backing their Everybody Loves Raymond co-star Brad Garrett and refusing to do a reboot of the beloved sitcom.

"No, there won't be a reboot," Romano told the New York Post while marking the sitcom's 30th anniversary.

"The obvious is Peter (Boyle) and Doris (Roberts) and one of the kids - they're no longer with us. We're all heartbroken. They're a big part of the show, the dynamic. Without them, I don't know what the dynamic is. We love the show too much, we respect it too much to even try to do it."

Boyle and Roberts, who played Romano's on-screen parents Frank and Marie, died in 2006 and 2016, respectively. Sawyer Sweeten, who played Geoffrey Barone, died in 2015 at 19 years old.

"To try to do it again without the cast members that we've lost would be a disservice to the show," Heaton added.

"You shouldn't try to go back and redo something that is pretty much perfect. We need to just leave it there and let people enjoy it for what it was."

Cast member Brad Garrett told People earlier this month that a reboot could never happen because "there is no show without the parents. It was about those two families, and you can't get around that."

The show ran for nine seasons between 1996 and 2005.