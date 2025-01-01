Lucie Arnaz opens up on dad Desi's alcoholism

Desi Arnaz's daughter has opened up on how he conquered his alcoholism.

Lucie Arnaz reflected on her father's late-life conversion to sobriety, explaining he was able to make "amazing progress".

The daughter of Desi and Lucille Ball revealed her father had not been very "changeable" throughout most of his life but became committed to self-improvement in his 60s.

"Almost when it was too late, he really made some amazing progress on himself," Lucie, 73 told CBS Sunday Morning.

Lucie added that seeing her TV star father enter Alcoholics Anonymous and admit he had a problem was her "greatest memory of him".

"He committed to AA meetings, treatment programs," she said. "It was fantastic. My greatest memory of him to this day was him standing up in La Jolla. The guy who said, 'I don't air my dirty laundry in front of other people.' .... he got up and said, 'My name is Desi and I'm an alcoholic.' And that's my proudest moment, that he stood up next to me and I watched him do that."