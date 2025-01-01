Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals biggest pay packet

Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed the biggest pay packet he ever received from a movie role.

The Terminator star disclosed his earnings from playing one particular film character, explaining he took home tens of millions of dollars for working on the 1988 comedy, Twins.

Arnold, 77, shared that he and co-star Danny DeVito opted not to receive a salary for starring in the buddy movie - instead, they chose to be paid via "a piece of the backend," or a portion of the movie's total box-office and distribution profits.

"It was fantastic," the Predator star told Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in an episode that aired on 23 June.

"We went all the way to the bank with that one."

Asked whether his final earning from Twins was $20 million (£15 million), Arnold scoffed: "Oh, much more, come on! What's the matter with you?"

Eventually, the True Lies star admitted he had taken home "more than" $40 million (£30 million).

"It was more than any movie I've ever made, let's put it this way," he reflected.

Arnold and Danny reunited last month when he introduced his one-time colleague to former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair.

"I love bringing old friends together!" he wrote in a caption accompanying a photograph of the three of them. "It was fantastic to see my dear friend Tony Blair and introduce him to my brother, @dannydevito."