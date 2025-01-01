Brad Pitt opens up on 'gay experience'

Brad Pitt has opened up on his lack of "gay experience".

In a wide-ranging interview with fellow actor Dax Shepard, the F1 star explained he believes he "missed the window" to be with a man.

"You know, I've never had a gay experience," Brad, 61, told Dax during the June 23 episode of his Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast. "I kind of missed that window."

Brad, who is currently dating actress Ana de Armas, 37, jokingly added that Dax, 50, would not be his first choice for a same-sex partner: "But if I did, it wouldn't be you."

Elsewhere in the interview, Brad reflected on growing up in 1980s Missouri, explaining the messaging and comments he received about masculinity were strongly homophobic.

"Don't cry, don't be gay, you fag, that kind of stuff," he explained. "It was that era."

The two men also discussed their friendship, which grew out of a chance meeting at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Los Angeles.

"I was really open to- I was trying anything and everything anyone threw at me," Brad recalled of his decision to enter into treatment for substance abuse, adding he was "pretty much on my knees" and had realised he needed to "wake the f**k up in some areas".

"It was a difficult time," Brad added. "I needed rebooting."