Allison Williams recalls 'extremely scary' birth experience

Allison Williams has revealed she underwent an "extremely scary" emergency C-section when she gave birth to her son Arlo.

The Girls actress, who welcomed her son in November 2021, opened up about her "very stressful" labour experience during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old shared that she had to have an emergency Caesarean because Arlo's "heart wasn't doing well during the labour" and his "heart rate would go down" every time she had a contraction.

Williams admitted that she experienced "huge trauma" during that "deeply stressful" time because she wasn't mentally prepared for the possibility of giving birth via C-section.

"I hadn't pictured it, wondered what it was like. I kind of was like, blah blah blah blah blah. I've never had surgery. I don't wanna think about this. And so I didn't," she explained. "And then there I was being told that this had to happen. And that was just like a profoundly scary moment where I realised like, 'Oh my God. I'm about to have surgery for the first time. And this all just feels extremely scary and not what I was picturing.'"

The M3GAN actress added that she wished she had known more about the procedure beforehand because then there wouldn't have been so much on her "emotional plate".

"In the moment where she told me it was happening, I was processing a lot of things at the same time," she shared. "One of those things would have been off the table, which was like, 'What's about to happen to me? What's this gonna be like? What does this mean, etcetera?' And if I knew the answers to some of those things, I would just be processing like, 'This isn't going the way I pictured it,' or 'I'm scared,' or 'This is vulnerable.' "

Williams shares Arlo with her actor partner Alexander Dreymon. She sparked marriage speculation earlier this week when she called her Horizon Line co-star her "husband" in an interview with The Guardian.