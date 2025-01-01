Brooklyn Beckham wishes father-in-law happy birthday after snubbing his own dad

Brooklyn Beckham has wished his father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, a happy birthday after snubbing his own dad, David Beckham}.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate the 83rd birthday of his wife Nicola Peltz's father.

Brooklyn shared a photo of himself and his actress wife posing with Nelson, captioning it, "Happy Birthday Nelson x we love you (red heart emoji)."

Nicola, 30, also took to Instagram to wish the businessman a happy birthday, sharing a sweet photo of him holding her as a baby.

"Happy birthday to my king!!" the actress wrote alongside the snap. "I'm so lucky to call you my dad, and you're the most loving and supportive dad I could ever dream of! I love you so much!! I hope all your wishes come true!!"

Brooklyn's heartfelt tribute comes weeks after he and Nicola reportedly skipped his dad's 50th birthday celebrations in his native London in May.

It has since been rumoured that the social media personality and the actress avoided the event due to tensions with the rest of the Beckham family.

It has also been reported that Brooklyn and Nicola refused to attend the glitzy event because he had previously dated his brother Romeo's then-girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who attended the party.

However, Brooklyn's youngest brother Cruz, 20, later clarified that Brooklyn and Kim were never a couple.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in 2022.