Niecy Nash-Betts reveals why she is holding a grudge against Colman Domingo

Niecy Nash-Betts has revealed the reason behind her grudge against Colman Domingo.

The actress has revealed that she has held a grudge against the actor ever since he officiated at her wedding to Jessica Betts in 2020.

During a recent episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, Niecy said that she was less than pleased with Colman's choice of outfit for the intimate ceremony.

"There's Colman!" she exclaimed when she saw a photo of the wedding on the show. "Now, I have a grudge against him, because I don't know what he's wearing. And I never forgave him for that. I'm like, it's a wedding!"

In the photo, the Four Seasons actor, known for his distinctive fashion choices, can be seen sporting a striking black-and-yellow suit, a checkered shirt and white trainers.

"He just looked like a beautiful bumblebee, but I said not for... you're my officiant!" Niecy said. "You don't got black slacks laying around? It just made me so upset."

Elsewhere in the interview, Niecy opened up about her marriage to singer Jessica, whom she described as her "soulmate".

"See the first two times I was married, I was married to men and now I'm married to a woman," she shared. "And I don't think it's about the gender that makes it special. It's just... I met my soulmate, you know what I mean? I met my soulmate."

The Grotesquerie actress continued, "I wasn't living a sexually repressed life where I'm like, 'Oh my God, I really want to be married to a woman!' No. I just met the most beautiful soul."

The couple started dating in 2019 after being friends for five years.

Niecy was previously married to Jay Tucker from 2011 to 2020 and Don Nash from 1994 to 2007.