Daisy Edgar-Jones starring in new Sense and Sensibility adaptation

Daisy Edgar-Jones has been cast in a new film adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility.

The 27-year-old actress will play one of the Dashwood sisters in the latest take on Austen's classic 18th century novel that is being directed by Georgia Oakley from a script penned by author Diana Reid.

Sense and Sensibility tells the story of the impoverished Dashwood family and centres on the romantic experiences of sisters Elinor and Marianne as they and their widowed mother attempt to navigate life following the death of their father and husband respectively.

Edgar-Jones will portray the character of Elinor.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films are producing the picture together with India Flint of November Pictures and Jo Wallett.

Sense and Sensibility was previously adapted for the big screen in 1995, with the movie being directed by Ang Lee and starring Dame Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet as the Dashwood sisters.

Daisy has starred in movies such as Twisters and On Swift Horses in recent times and explained that she wants every part that she plays to have "layers" within it.

She told ELLE: "You want to find characters with agency. It’s great that more and more stories are being made with women front and center. It’s also an interesting thing, being a woman in your 20s, wanting to find characters who are not always ingenues.

"I want every character I play to be complicated and deep and have layers to them, because that’s what it is to be human. Like with Kate in Twisters, I know there was a big uproar that there wasn’t a kiss at the end. But she went on a journey in that film that was bigger than a romantic journey."

Daisy came to prominence with her role opposite Paul Mescal in the acclaimed TV drama Normal People in 2020 but admits that she is keen to discuss other projects now.

She said: "It isn’t that I’m bored of talking about it, because I am so proud of it, I want to find something that connects like that again. I still can’t comprehend how widely it reached. Five years on, I’m older now, and I’m keen to talk about other things, too."

Daisy has worked with actors like Jacob Elordi and Glen Powell so far during her Hollywood career but is concerned about having to perform with someone who has an "ego".

The Where the Crawdads Sing star said: "I have worked with basically all of the internet’s boyfriends. And I’m lucky that every actor has been incredibly supportive of me being the lead. I’m nervous for the point that it comes to working with someone who might not be so chill with it! Because there’s so much ego that can exist in this industry."