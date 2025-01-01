Monica Lewinsky reflects on Bill Clinton affair scandal

Monica Lewinsky has reflected on her past affair scandal with Bill Clinton.

The 51-year-old was an intern at the White House when then-President Clinton, 78, embarked on an eighteen-month-long sexual relationship with her - which ultimately led to an impeachment trial.

Appearing on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, Lewinsky reflected on the scandal and how she was vilified and branded a "bimbo" amid the scandal.

She told the host, "It was 22 to 24-year-old young woman's love. The way we see love evolves with every relationship we have.

"I think there was some limerence there and all sort of other things, but that's how I saw it then. I think it was also an abuse of power."

Lewinsky made her way into the heart of power in the USA after being made aware of the intern program by a family friend - and argues her ability to secure a job at the top of politics proves she does not lack intelligence.

She said, "My very first job out of college was working in the White House. I don't think that that's the kind of trajectory that someone thinks then 10, 12 years later, that person's not going to be able to get hired."

She continued, "Then I worked in the Pentagon as well and travelled the world with my boss - who was the Pentagon spokesman - and we travelled with the Secretary of Defense."

She added, "I'm by no means a genius, by no means going to be the cream of the crop, but I wasn't a bimbo. I wasn't a dumb bimbo."

Clinton was eventually acquitted following an impeachment trial at the end of the 1990s, and has remained married to wife Hillary Clinton, 77, who he wed in 1975.