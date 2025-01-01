Arnold Schwarzenegger lament's end of son's romance with Miley Cyrus

Arnold Schwarzenegger has reflected on the collapse of his son's romance with Miley Cyrus.

The Terminator star, 77, is a proud father of five, and his eldest son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 31, dated pop singer Cyrus, 27, from November 2014 until April 2015.

The Party In The USA singer made quite the impression on the Schwarzenegger family - and Arnold had high praise for her while appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Monday.

He told host Andy Cohen, "She's a wonderful, wonderful girl and human being. She came up to Sun Valley when we were skiing up there, and she was just a wonderful house guest. We just all loved her."

Arnold added, "She was just a really good, good person and fun to hang out with. I'm sorry it didn't work out.

"But Patrick, in the meantime, found another girl that he got engaged with and he's getting married to in September."

Patrick has been in a relationship with model Abby Champion, 28, since 2015 and they have been engaged since December 2023.

The couple had planned to marry sooner, but work forced a delay in plans.

Patrick previously told People, "We got engaged. And it was our moment, it was this great thing.

"A few days later, I booked White Lotus, and I was like, 'Abby, I know we're in this high of engagement, and we're gonna get married this year. But we're going to have to push it. I got White Lotus, and I'm going to film for the next seven months in Thailand.'"

His future wife was thrilled, however, with the actor revealing, "She was ecstatic because she was a huge fan."