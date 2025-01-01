Scott Wolf files for restraining order against estranged wife

Scott Wolf has filed for a restraining order against his estranged wife Kelley.

Kelley Wolf had displayed erratic behaviour in the weeks since they confirmed their split on 9 June, posting photos and videos to Instagram that indicated she had been arrested by Utah police and placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold.

Scott, 57, and his brother, Michael Wolf, included a written declaration in support of the application filed on 24 June.

The former Party of Five star and Kelley, 48, share three children: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

On June 13, in an Instagram Live feed from her phone, Kelley streamed audio and video of herself being handcuffed and detained by Utah police officers. She was taken to a hospital and released shortly afterwards.

In the video feed, Kelley could be heard telling the officers, "This is shameful. Be ashamed of yourself, gentlemen. I know what I'm doing; this is my job. Shame on all of you."

A police report from the incident indicated an unidentified woman had called for police assistance claiming she did not feel safe and was worried about her brother-in-law.

"Second time today called police on brother-in-law, divorce battle with husband, brother is at the home, meant to be helping with the kids, caller doesn't feel safe in the house," the incident report read.

Following the police altercation, Kelley posted requests for money to feed her pet dog and expressed sadness she had been "erased" from her family's daily life.