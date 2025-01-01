Mariska Hargitay reveals psychic predicted Law & Order career

Mariska Hargitay has revealed a psychic predicted her career on Law & Order.

The Law & Order: SVU star had always planned to live in Los Angeles and work in comedy, but a trip to a psychic was her first clue she would end up famous for dramatic acting.

In an interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast, Mariska, 61, explained that a friend pressed her to visit the clairvoyant.

"I used to go to New York twice a year and just see theatre," Mariska told host Alex Cooper. "I was 34, and I come to New York, and a friend of mine said, 'You have to go to this psychic on Long Island'."

Expecting the fortune-teller to leverage existing knowledge of her Hollywood star mother Jayne Mansfield, the actress was sceptical.

"Because my mom was famous, I was like, you are just probably going to Google me, you know, Jayne Mansfield's daughter, and then come up with some bulls**'," she recalled

"So I sit down with this guy and he says, 'You see that face?' I have this on recording. 'You see that face right now?' I said, 'Yeah.' He goes, 'You're going be famous for that face, that serious face.'"

When Mariska pushed back against the idea, the psychic was blunt.

"This is my favourite thing I think anyone's ever said to me," Mariska said. "He goes like this: 'I don't give a rat's a*s what you think. You're going to be famous for that face.' And then he says to me, 'And you're moving to New York.'"