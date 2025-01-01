Denis Villeneuve unveiled a new director of James Bond

Denis Villeneuve will helm the next James Bond film.

Despite there still being no actor confirmed to take over from Daniel Craig as the suave spy after he hung up his tuxedo in 2021's No Time To Die, the Dune and Blade Runner 2049 helmer has been unveiled as the director.

He takes over the job from Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Villeneuve, 57, has vowed to "honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come."

In a statement, he said: "Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr No with Sean Connery.

"To me, he's sacred territory. I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come."

His promise comes amid much discussion surrounding the blockbuster action franchise and the hope that it will be entirely overhauled in its next era.

Amazon MGM Studios, Mike Hopkins, commented: "Denis has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and - most importantly - the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theatres.

"James Bond is in the hands of one of today's greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007's next adventure."

Earlier this year, Amazon Studios took control of the franchise from Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman are attached to produce the next film in the super spy series.

Speaking at CinemaCon in April, Amazon MGM executives Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll told the convention: "We are committed to honouring the legacy of this iconic character while bringing a fresh, exotic new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy and David.

"They’re both in London getting started and couldn’t be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know to make an incredible partnership.”

As for the next Bond, Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently hinted he could be 007.

The 35-year-old actor has been heavily rumoured to be the next Bond and gave a very coy response when asked about what he'll be doing after working on 28 Years Later.

Quizzed by Deadline at the horror movie's premiere on June 18, he said: "I can't talk about it."

Taylor-Johnson was already being led away before the question was asked, and flashed a smile after his cryptic answer.

A few weeks prior, the Hollywood star was announced as a global ambassador for Swiss brand Omega, which has been the Bond franchise's go-to watch brand since 1995's GoldenEye, with every 007 since Pierce Brosnan wearing their timepieces on screen.

Taylor-Johnson said at the time: "I have always had an appreciation for timepieces, but especially for Omega.

“Now, after visiting the factory, I am in awe of the skill required to manufacture such a luxurious product.”

Meanwhile, Omega's CEO Raynald Aeschlimann praised him as a "versatile actor with a range that covers action, thriller, romance, and much more".