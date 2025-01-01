Aaron Sorkin 'working on Social Network sequel'

Aaron Sorkin is working on The Social Network Part II.

The Acadamy Award winning filmmaker has reportedly already written a screenplay for a sequel to his 2010 blockbuster, which starred Jesse Eisenberg as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and told the story of the social media platform's creation.

As reported by Deadline, Sorkin is set to direct the follow-up, which comes 15 years after David Fincher was at the helm for the original.

According to the outlet, sources say the upcoming movie will not be a straight sequel, but instead a "follow-up to the original movie" which explored the platform's origins.

It's said the screenplay delves into the story behind the Wall Street Journal's Facebook Files, which were a series of October 2021 articles by Jeff Horowitz.

The pieces sought to expose Facebook's inner workings, and the harms caused by them.

Although Sorkin has said his belief that Facebook played a role in the January 6, 2020 attack on the US Capitol, sources say the movie will not just be focused on the events of that day.

It will also delves into the impact the site has on teenagers and preteens, as well as violence, and its wider effect on countries around the world.

Back in 2021, Sorkin opened up on his plans for a sequel, insisting "what has been going on with Facebook these last few years is a story very much worth telling".

At the time, he suggested a sequel relied on Fincher agreeing to return to helm the follow-up.

Last year, he insisted he "blamed Facebook" for the US Capitol attack, but teased The Town podcast listeners that they would "need to buy a movie ticket" to find out why.

He did reveal that he'd started writing a sequel, and offered a hint about what direction that was taking.

He said: “Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible.

"Because that is what will increase engagement. That is what will get you to — what they call inside the hallways of Facebook — ‘the infinite scroll’…

"There’s supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity. There isn’t. It’s just growth.”

It's not yet known if Eisenberg will reprise his role as Zuckerberg, with casting yet to be revealed.

Howhever, in April the A Real Pain actor and director described his next project - an as-yet-untitled musical with Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti - as "joyful and unhinged".

Produced by A24 and Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree banner, it began shooting in April and centres around Moore’s character – billed as a “shy woman who is unexpectedly cast in a community theatre musical production, going to extremes as she loses herself in the role” – according to the official synopsis.

Jesse, who also stars in the film, has written the original music and lyrics.

He was quoted by Variety saying: “It’s completely joyful and unhinged. I wanted to create something that celebrates the chaos and catharsis of community theatre.”