Final Destination Bloodlines debuts atop Official Film Chart

Final Destination Bloodlines debuts atop this week’s Official Film Chart, ending A Minecraft Movie’s reign.



The sixth instalment in the Final Destination supernatural horror series, directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and based on a story by Jon Watts, Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, is set in 1960s New York. Attending the opening of high-rise restaurant tower Sky View in Cloverdale, Iris Campbell (Brec Bassinger) predicts a fatal collapse of the tower; killing all those inside. With Death’s design now disrupted, Death begins to take the lives of those in attendance in the order in which they’d have died in Iris’s Sky View premonition.



With the theatrical release of 28 Years Later, the first film in Danny Boyle’s post-apocalyptic horror series, 2002’s 28 Days Later, lifts five this week (3).



The How To Train Your Dragon franchise also reaps the rewards of its latest cinematic release, seeing three films inside this week’s Top 10; How To Train Your Dragon 2 (5), How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (9) and 2010 original How To Train Your Dragon (10).

