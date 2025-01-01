Aaron Sorkin to write and direct The Social Network Part II

Aaron Sorkin is set to write and direct a follow-up to The Social Network.

The acclaimed writer won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for his work on David Fincher's 2010 original, which charted the origins and rise of Facebook, with Jesse Eisenberg playing founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Sorkin will also direct the project, having made his feature directorial debut with Molly's Game in 2017.

Insiders told Deadline that although the film is being called part two, it's not a straight sequel but more of a follow-up that explores the more recent goings-on at the world's biggest social media platform.

While the first film was an adaptation of Ben Mezrich's book The Accidental Billionaires, Sorkin will write an original screenplay this time around.

It will reportedly explore the story behind the Wall Street Journal's The Facebook Files, a major series of articles by Jeff Horowitz that exposed the inner workings and the damage caused by Facebook back in 2021.

According to sources, the film will focus on Facebook's influence on the 2020 U.S. election, the attack on the U.S. Capitol on 6 January 2021, and the site's effect on teens, violence and more.

Sorkin has often expressed an interest in making another Facebook film, but previously insisted he couldn't find the right angle.

It is currently unclear if Eisenberg will reprise his role in the follow-up.

The Social Network was a huge hit when it was released in 2010. It was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Eisenberg, and won three - Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Editing.