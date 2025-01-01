Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film

Denis Villeneuve has been tapped to direct the next James Bond film.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker, who is known for movies such as Dune, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, has signed up to helm the 26th film in the long-running spy franchise.

"Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory," the Canadian director said in a statement.

"I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust."

The film is the first to be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman for Amazon MGM Studios after longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson stepped back from their roles and gave full creative control to the studio in February. They still co-own the series.

Pascal and Heyman, who are known for producing the Spider-Man and Harry Potter franchises, added, "Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it's ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker."

It is currently unclear when the movie will be filmed and released. However, Villeneuve is set to shoot Dune Messiah, his third and final instalment in the Dune franchise, this summer before turning his attention to Bond.

It has yet to be announced who will succeed Daniel Craig as 007. His final Bond film, No Time to Die, was released in 2021.