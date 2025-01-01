Alexander Skarsgard admits he used to cry in the shower after bad auditions

Alexander Skarsgard has admitted that he used to go home and cry in the shower after bad auditions at the start of his career.

After scoring his first U.S. film role in 2001's Zoolander, the Swedish actor struggled to find work for several years before finding fame with the 2008 TV shows Generation Kill and True Blood.

During those tough years, Skarsgard admitted that he felt he had "no dignity" because he was auditioning for parts that he didn't connect with and knew he wasn't right for.

"I was always on the cusp of being fired by my agents," the Big Little Lies explained to Jesse Tyler Ferguson on his Dinner's on Me podcast. "If I say no to this (audition), they're probably gonna drop me, so I gotta go in, but I don't connect to the role. I'm completely wrong for it."

The star, who is the son of Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard, admitted that he gets "a little PTSD" whenever he remembers how low he felt after each audition experience in the early days.

"Because I remember the feeling of coming back to my little s**tty apartment in L.A., you know, crying in the shower after a day like that," he confessed. "I just felt filthy in my soul and, like, zero confidence. I was like, 'I'm the worst actor in the world, and I also have no dignity because I go in and audition for this stuff. I'm wasting their time.' It's a rough feeling."

Since his career breakthrough in 2008, Skarsgard has worked consistently, starring in films like The Northman, The Legend of Tarzan and Godzilla vs. Kong and TV shows including Big Little Lies, Succession and Murderbot.