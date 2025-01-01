Scarlett Johansson addresses red-carpet kisses with co-star Jonathan Bailey

Scarlett Johansson has explained why she and her co-star Jonathan Bailey have shared a few kisses during the Jurassic World Rebirth press tour.

The actors, who lead the latest Jurassic movie, have been pictured locking lips at several promotional events, including the London and New York premieres earlier this month.

During an appearance on the Today show on Wednesday, Johansson defended their platonic smooches.

"He's a lovable guy, what can I say?" the Avengers star quipped. "I don't know, we're friendly people."

When presenter Craig Melvin asked if she was surprised by the viral response to their kisses, Johansson replied, "Nothing surprises me, you know what I mean? Nothing surprises me these days. But yeah, I've got a lot of love to give, what can I say?"

Johansson and Bailey star alongside Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend in the seventh Jurassic film, which follows a team of covert operatives, a pharmaceutical businessman and a palaeontologist as they visit an abandoned island to extract blood from living dinosaurs.

The Bridgerton actor, who is openly gay, addressed his smooch with Johansson during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere on Monday.

"Absolutely, I believe in being able to show the love in all different ways and if you can't kiss your friends... life is too short not to," he said.

The Hollywood actress attended the premiere with her comedian husband Colin Jost. They got married in 2020 and share a three-year-old son named Cosmo.