Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey arrive in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding

Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey were among the stars who touched down in Venice, Italy on Thursday ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's upcoming wedding.

The reality TV star, her sister Khloé Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner were spotted boarding a water taxi at Marco Polo airport in the Italian city on Thursday.

The trio sported stylish outfits for their arrival, with Kim rocking a black Balenciaga skirt with a bandeau top and Khloé wearing a leopard print catsuit.

The family are close friends of Sánchez and Kim and Kris attended her bachelorette party in Paris last month.

They weren't the only famous faces to descend upon Venice, as Winfrey, sportsman Tom Brady and TV anchor Gayle King were all photographed getting into water taxis. King and Sánchez famously flew to space together with Bezos's Blue Origin programme in April.

Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, designer Diane von Furstenberg and actor Orlando Bloom have also been spotted in the city.

Bezos and Sánchez kicked off their wedding celebrations on Wednesday with a cocktail party inside the luxury Aman hotel, which has been reportedly been booked out for the couple and their guests.

Details about the nuptials have been shrouded in secrecy amid ongoing protests against the Amazon founder in the city.

Sources told People that the wedding party on Saturday as been moved to a new location due to safety concerns.

It has also been rumoured that Elton John and Lady Gaga will perform during the wedding weekend.