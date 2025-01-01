Cynthia Erivo announces new book

Cynthia Erivo has announced that she is preparing to release a new book.

The actress, best known for her role as Elphaba in the film adaption of Wicked, has revealed that she is set to release a new book titled Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They're Too Much, later this year.

In it, she reflects on her experiences as an actress throughout her career and shares the life lessons she has learned.

In a statement published on Thursday, the actress told People that she hopes the book will serve as a source of guidance for those who need it.

"Making the decision to be fully who you are, whilst staying open to the vast possibilities of growth and expansion within oneself is sometimes a scary thing to do," Cynthia said. "So with this book, I was hoping to provide a little encouragement to anyone who is asking themselves and challenging themselves to be simply more."

Meanwhile, Megan Lynch, Flatiron Books executive vice president and publisher, said she is "honored" to be working with the Harriet star.

"I'm honored to work alongside as monumental a talent as Cynthia Erivo as she channels her singular voice to the page and shares deep, transformative wisdom," Lynch said.

Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They're Too Much is due to be published via Flatiron Books on 18 November.

News of the star's latest project comes weeks after she released her second studio album, I Forgive You, on 6 June. A few days after its release, she released an a cappella version of the album.

Cynthia is also preparing for the release of the sequel to Wicked, titled Wicked: For Good, which is due to be released in cinemas on 21 November.