Michelle Obama expertly explains away divorce rumours

Michelle Obama has revealed the reason she's been less publicly visible amid ongoing divorce rumours.

The 61-year-old lawyer and author has been married to former President, Barack Obama, 63, since 1992 and they share two children together.

For months, speculation has swirled that the couple are no longer together - with Michelle's absence at key public events like the funeral of ex-President Jimmy Carter and President Trump's second inauguration adding fuel to the rumours.

But Michelle has explained she is enjoying time out of the spotlight as a woman nearing her twilight years, and insists her husband is enjoying a slower pace of life too.

Having previously rubbished the divorce rumours, the former First Lady told the Wild Card podcast, "It's like, 'OK, so we don't Instagram every minute of our lives.' We are 60. We're 60, y'all. You just are not gonna know what we're doing every minute of the day."

She went on to hint that she is feeling burnt out after eight years in the White House where she had to endure extreme scrutiny while also being a mother and wife.

Suggesting the family's years in power took a bite out of her own ambitions, she said, "All of that stuff, it kind of cut my ambitions short a little bit.

"I don't know if my ambition has ever fully been able to actualise itself."

She also explained that she braced herself for provoking speculation about her motives when she chose not to attend Carter's funeral and Trump's inauguration.

She said, "Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn't regret it."