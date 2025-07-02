Charlize Theron describes being told off by her kids

Charlize Theron has revealed she is chastised daily by her children over her vocabulary.

The 49-year-old Hollywood star is a mother of two, adopting her first child in 2012 and a second in 2015.

The star is currently promoting her new sequel, The Old Guard 2, and revealed at the Los Angeles premiere of the film on Wednesday that her kids gave her approval of her red carpet outfit before she left home.

However, she added that they frown upon some of the words she uses - be it phrases the younger generation would use, or dated terms that are older than Theron herself.

She joked to Extra, "Apparently, I'm not allowed to say (the word they used to describe my look). There's so many things I'm just not allowed to say anymore. I'm still learning my way."

She continued, "'Rizz' is something that I can't say. Nobody says it, apparently.

"There's a lot of like, 'You can't say that because you're old,' but she was like, 'Nobody even says that anymore,' so every day is an education. All of it."

The South African Oscar winner added, "Things change so fast... I wouldn't go by my understanding of this very intricate language of the Gen Alphas and Zs."

The Old Guard 2 is released via Netflix on Wednesday 2 July 2025.